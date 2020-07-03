Botanical Gardens to Reopen July 9



The Tucson Botanical Gardens are reopening on July 9 with a few new protocols and safety guidelines. The amount of guests in the park will be limited to align with social distancing guidelines, and guests and staff are required to follow Tucson’s current mask guidelines.



In addition, guests will now enter the park through the larger gate to the north of the gift shop. Full-service dining at the gardens’ Café Botanica, along with all indoor gallery spaces, will not be open to the public. The gardens will be open to the public every day from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“I could never have imagined leading the Gardens through a time like this," TBG executive director Michelle Conklin wrote in the letter to the community. "Nature has a way of healing and we are honored to re-open our Gardens as a place that provides healing, enjoyment, and inspiration. To say we’re excited to welcome guests back would be an understatement.”

If you’d like to support TBG without physically visiting, they’re also offering a series of virtual classes about desert gardening on their website throughout July.

Cash payments will not be accepted for admission or in the Gift Shop.

For more information, visit tucsonbotanical.org