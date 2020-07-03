The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Friday, July 3, 2020

Community Info / Do This!

Botanical Gardens to Reopen July 9

Posted By on Fri, Jul 3, 2020 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge The Tucson Botanical Gardens during last winter's Luminaria Nights. - JEFF GARDNER
  • Jeff Gardner
  • The Tucson Botanical Gardens during last winter's Luminaria Nights.


The Tucson Botanical Gardens are reopening on July 9 with a few new protocols and safety guidelines. The amount of guests in the park will be limited to align with social distancing guidelines, and guests and staff are required to follow Tucson’s current mask guidelines.

In addition, guests will now enter the park through the larger gate to the north of the gift shop. Full-service dining at the gardens’ Café Botanica, along with all indoor gallery spaces, will not be open to the public. The gardens will be open to the public every day from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.


“I could never have imagined leading the Gardens through a time like this," TBG executive director Michelle Conklin wrote in the letter to the community. "Nature has a way of healing and we are honored to re-open our Gardens as a place that provides healing, enjoyment, and inspiration. To say we’re excited to welcome guests back would be an understatement.”


If you’d like to support TBG without physically visiting, they’re also offering a series of virtual classes about desert gardening on their website throughout July.


Cash payments will not be accepted for admission or in the Gift Shop.


For more information, visit tucsonbotanical.org

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Jeff Gardner

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Motorcycle Club Distributes Water Bottles to the Homeless this Sunday (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Rain Helps Slow Bighorn Fire, Flash Flood Warnings Today (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Update for Friday, July 3: State's Confirmed Cases Near 92K; Hospitals and ERs Jammed; TUSD Announces Online-Only Classes This Fall as Schools Will Remain Closed; No Fireworks for Independence Day Weekend (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Watch This Terrifying Timelapse Video of the Bighorn Fire Passing By the Mount Lemmon Fire Department (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Thursday, July 2: What We've Covered Today (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation