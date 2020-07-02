Celebrate Independence Day with These Streaming Independent Movies from The Loft Cinema

The almighty Loft Cinema continues its series of streaming films this week with 6 new offerings starting July 3: three documentaries, the directorial debut of actor Bill Duke, a raving comedy and an award winning film from South Korea.
Hey, if you want to get that extra Lofty feeling while watching these movies at home, The Loft is offering their happy movie snacks with Curbside Concessions on Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. . It's preorder only, so visit their website for details.
Here's a quick summary of the latest Loft streamers:
2040: Director Damon Gameau takes a hypothetical look at what the world might look like in the year 2040. That is, what the world would like if we bothered to implement many of the existing solutions that could help make the planet a better place for our future and our children.
The Killing Floor: Actor/Director Bill Duke (the guy who memorably whispered "Anytime..." in Predator) looks back at Chicago during WWI, and the racial tensions dividing fellow members of the city's slaughterhouse union. Filmed in 1984 as an episode of America's Playhouse, and starring Damien Leake, Alfre Woodard and Dennis Farina.
Beats:Two Scotland teens attend a rave in the UK, where raves have been banned due to the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act of 1994. The comedy stars Cristian Ortega, Lorn Macdonald and a killer soundtrack.
John Lewis-Good Trouble: A documentary on the legendary social activist John Lewis, who fought for civil rights, voting rights, gun control and health care reform for over 60 years.
House of Hummingbird: A coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of a tumultuous 1994 Seoul.
Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly (Starts July 8): An artist transforms Alcatraz into a 2014 art exhibit in this documentary from co-directors Cheryl Haines and Gina Leibrecht.