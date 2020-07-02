The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, July 2, 2020

Motorcycle Club Distributes Water Bottles to the Homeless this Sunday

Thu, Jul 2, 2020

Jaylon Sesay—a.k.a. Prospect Jay—with the Sho Ryders Tucson Chapter president and vice president pose with the plethora of water bottles they plan to distribute across Tucson this weekend.
  • Sho Ryders Motorcycle Club
Jaylon Sesay—a.k.a. Prospect Jay—and the Sho Ryders Motorcycle Club are distributing water bottles to Tucson's homeless at several different locations around the Old Pueblo on Sunday, July 5.

The motorcycle club has amassed over 1,600 water bottles to give away on Sunday for their charity water ride.

"It's been getting really hot out these last few months, so I wanted to help out the homeless and less fortunate," Prospect Jay said. "We've got about 1,600 water bottles to give out."

Prospect Jay and the Sho Ryders M.C. will meet up in the parking lot at the ARCO Gas Station located at 7601 E. Tanque Verde at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Their first stop will be at Udall Park, located at 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, to begin distributing water bottles. Then the Sho Ryders will continue the charity water ride to Santa Rita Park at 401 E. 22nd Street on Tucson's southside. Finally the club will conclude at Catalina Park at 900 N. Fourth Avenue.

For more information, check out the motorcycle club's website here

