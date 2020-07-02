He Built a Privately Funded Border Wall. It’s Already at Risk of Falling Down if Not Fixed.

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»
In March, the IBWC’s model determined the fence violated the treaty by deflecting too much water at one point along its length. But overall, it found the wall’s impacts to be minor and recommended small design changes, such as installing a gate.
.@WeBuildtheWall project 2: 3.5 miles spearheaded by @FisherSandG. The craftsmanship by fisher is best in the world. And this wall is the first to ever be built on the rio grande border.@realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @charliekirk11 @RyanAFournier @LouDobbs @TeamCavuto pic.twitter.com/WXvSe9GhZK— Brian Kolfage (@BrianKolfage) March 3, 2020