Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19 / News

Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Wednesday, July 1: What We've Covered Today

Posted By on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 5:30 PM

click to enlarge corona_page_button_pm_roundup.jpg
Happy July, Everyone! Hope you're staying cool in this Summer heat. Here are the stories we covered today, ICYMI.

  • The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona crossed 84,000 as of Wednesday, July 1, after the state reported 4,878 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
  • Take a break from the quarantine blues and head up to Oro Valley to enjoy some live music in a fun, safe, and family-friendly environment at the Gaslight Music Hall.
  • During their July 1 morning update, fire crews announced that the Bighorn Fire, which for weeks has burned across the Santa Catalina Mountains, is more than 50 percent contained.
  • A handful of Arizona officials have joined 80 House Democrats and members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in demanding that the Trump administration “safely and swiftly” release children and adults held in immigration detention centers due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • It’s been almost 10 years since Republicans, riding the Tea Party wave, took control of the House of Representatives and started hacking at the IRS’ enforcement budget. Down it went, some years the cuts were steep, some not, as Republican lawmakers laughed off dire warnings about the consequences of letting tax cheats run free.
  • In response to demands from a coalition of more than 1,400 faculty, staff and students at the University of Arizona, President Dr. Robert Robbins announced via email that he would halt their planned furloughs until August.
  • The number of new COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation is on a downward trend, but tribal leaders said Tuesday that does not mean they are ready to ease up on health restrictions.
  • Dust storms in Arizona can blow up suddenly, and the patch of desert between Eloy and Picacho Peak is especially prone to wind-driven dust.
  • The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their 60-man roster for their upcoming summer training camp Monday, but the biggest news was which player on that list would not be joining the team.
  • Smart and Safe Arizona, the citizens' initiative to legalize recreational marijuana filed 420,000 signatures with the Arizona Secretary of State's Office on July 1 to ensure its place on the upcoming Nov. 4 ballot.

