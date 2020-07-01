The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Community Info / Marijuana / Politics / News

Rec. Marijuana Initiative Files 420,000 Signatures to be Included on Nov. 4 Ballot

Posted By on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 4:30 PM

click to enlarge Volunteers for the citizens initiative Smart and Safe Arizona drop of a symbolic 420,000 signatures - ERIC CHALMERS
  • Eric Chalmers
  • Volunteers for the citizens initiative Smart and Safe Arizona drop of a symbolic 420,000 signatures
Smart and Safe Arizona, the citizens' initiative to legalize recreational marijuana filed 420,000 signatures with the Arizona Secretary of State's Office on July 1 to ensure its place on the upcoming Nov. 4 ballot.

"It's great to be done," said Senior Vice President of Strategies 360 Arizona Stacey Pearson, the PR firm handling the initiative. "it's safe to say we gathered about 300,000 signatures before the pandemic and gathered the last 120,000 during the pandemic."

The initiative collected 180,000 signatures more than the 237,467 signatures needed to qualify for the November ballot and filed them a day before the state's July 2 deadline.
Pearson said they wanted to collect and file the symbolic number of signatures because it was appropriate to the cause and to illustrate Arizona's desire to legalize recreational marijuana. 

"It seemed fitting," Pearson said. " We knew we were going to have over 420,000 signatures and the number seemed appropriate to file."

Pearson said signature collection efforts were going "exceedingly well" before the pandemic—they had already collected 300,000 by the time COVID-19 hit the states—but to reach their symbolic goal of 420,000 signatures, Pearson said they had to get creative to continue collecting.

"It was going exceedingly well and then the world changed in March and we so we had to figure out a way to close the gap between 300,000 and 420,000 signatures," Pearson said. "So we set up drive-thru democracy events where folks didn't even have to get out of their cars. We also delivered door to door. When we realized you could order french fries to your door, certainly a petition could be delivered to you."

Pearson also said she is confident Smart and Safe Arizona will pass due to the public support they've seen—even during a pandemic—and the number of signatures they were able to collect is the proof.

"The prospect of it passing is inevitable. (Smart and Safe) will qualify for the ballot and it will win, Pearson said. "Arizona has turned the corner on this issue and our polling shows it. We can feel it in our guts. the signatures prove it and we're going to get there."

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Watch This Terrifying Timelapse Video of the Bighorn Fire Passing By the Mount Lemmon Fire Department (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, June 30: Hospitals on the Edge; Ducey Orders Bars, Gyms, & More Closed for a Month, Delays Start of School Year to Aug. 17; Cases Soar to 79K; Please Stop Drinking Hand Sanitizer (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Ducey: Bars, Theaters, Gyms, Water Parks Must Close; Start of School Year Delayed to Aug. 17 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Tuesday, June 30: What We've Covered Today (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Your Southern AZ COVID AM Roundup for Wednesday, July 1: Welcome to the Second Half of the Year from Hell! Number of Confirmed Cases Crosses the 84,000 Threshold, Four Times the Total on June 1; Death Toll Hits 1.7K; No Fireworks for 4th of July (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation