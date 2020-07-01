The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Community Info / News

Bighorn Fire more than 50 percent contained

Posted By on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge NATIONAL FOREST SERVICE
  • National Forest Service
During their July 1 morning update, fire crews announced that the Bighorn Fire, which for weeks has burned across the Santa Catalina Mountains, is more than 50 percent contained. The wildfire has spread rapidly throughout the mountains north and east of Tucson due to strong winds and high temperatures, burning nearly 120,000 acres.

More than 900 fire personnel are currently assigned to the fire, which is now 54 percent contained.

"Out on the eastern edge is where we were getting challenges the last couple of days with the winds pushing the fire hard," said Mike Goicoechea, an incident commander on the fire. "It would hook out and make runs to the east. They were able to hold it up yesterday on Redington Road, and do some firing operations to give them a little buffer in the event any other fingers started to make a run with the wind."

Goicoechea says the western flank of the fire near Oro Valley is in good shape. Although a small bit of fire remains on those western flanks, fire crews are not concerned with actively combating the line and expect the western fire to burn itself out. 

Fire crews are also maintaining a presence around the community of Summerhaven on top of Mount Lemmon, which has yet to lose any homes to the fire. 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Jeff Gardner

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, June 30: Hospitals on the Edge; Ducey Orders Bars, Gyms, & More Closed for a Month, Delays Start of School Year to Aug. 17; Cases Soar to 79K; Please Stop Drinking Hand Sanitizer (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Watch This Terrifying Timelapse Video of the Bighorn Fire Passing By the Mount Lemmon Fire Department (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Ducey: Bars, Theaters, Gyms, Water Parks Must Close; Start of School Year Delayed to Aug. 17 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 Update for Monday, June 29: Confirmed Cases Top 74K; 1.5K Now Dead After Contracting Virus; Hospitals Activating Surge Plans; No "A" Mountain Fireworks This Week (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Tuesday, June 30: What We've Covered Today (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation