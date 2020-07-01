Arizona Democrats Join Call for ICE to Release Families Amid COVID-19



A handful of Arizona officials have joined 80 House Democrats and members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in demanding that the Trump administration “safely and swiftly” release children and adults held in immigration detention centers due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group sent a letter to Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Matthew T. Albence following an order from a federal judge on June 26 saying that all children who have been detained for more than 20 days at three facilities should be released.

“We write to you to urge you to safely and swiftly release all parents and children that are detained at the Karnes County Residential Center (“Karnes”), the South Texas Family Residential Center (“Dilley”), and the Berks County Residential Center (“Berks”)—the three Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”) facilities that detain family units with their children—by July 17, 2020,” the letter reads.

Arizona Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (CD-2) announced her addition to the call for family release in a press release yesterday.

“I have worked with my congressional colleagues to formally address our various concerns with ICE, and we have largely been ignored,” Kirkpatrick said in a statement. “I have been raising these issues and communicating with local leaders, advocacy groups, and through my platforms–separating families, and having people detained in COVID infected facilities is horrendous. The reports from migrant detention facilities are becoming increasingly alarming and we need people to know what is happening. We must demand more accountability and oversight, ICE must commit to family unity, investigate the treatment and facility condition complaints and comply with CDC guidelines, or people will die in these facilities.”

Kirkpatrick is joined by fellow Arizona representatives Ruben Gallego (CD-7), Greg Stanton (CD-9) and Raúl Grijalva (CD-3).

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Members of Congress, advocates, attorneys, and doctors have continuously urged ICE to use its authority to release detained families,” the letter reads. “Instead of releasing families, ICE has used the pandemic to implement cruel and inhumane policies toward immigrants. For example, in May, following another order from Judge Gee that required ICE conduct individualized release assessments for children in detention-the agency asked detained parents to sign documents without counsel present, leading those parents to believe they were forced to choose between indefinite detention with their children, and the release of their children alone, without them.”

Read the full text of the letter below:

