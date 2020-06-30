The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Tuesday, June 30: What We've Covered Today

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Here we are at the end of June. Half a year has gone by since 2020 began, and we can't tell if it's felt like the longest or shortest year in history. There have been so many groundbreaking historic moments, but here are just a few that we covered today.

  • The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona crossed the 79,000 threshold as of Monday, June 29, after the state reported a record 4,682 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
  • Just days after President Donald Trump was in Yuma to praise construction of the border wall last week, a federal court reaffirmed its ruling that the administration’s method of funding that construction was “unlawful.”
  • Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced a new funding plan last week intended to help public school districts across the state safely open at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
  • The University of Arizona announced Tuesday they will pause bringing additional student-athletes back to campus after the recent spike in COVID-19 cases through the Pima County and the state.
  • The Arizona Interscholastic Association announced all school-related athletics and activities will be delayed until Aug. 17, in response to Governor Doug Ducey’s executive order Monday pushing back the start date of all state schools.

