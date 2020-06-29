Salvation Army and City of Tucson Team Up To Bring the Chill

Even if you have never stepped foot in Arizona, you know that it's hot here. As much as we joke about our lovely oven environment, we only do so because most of us have access to either air conditioning or swamp coolers. Not everyone who lives here has that luxury.
The Salvation Army and City of Tucson Housing & Community Development Department have teamed up for something called 'Operation Chill Out Indoor Heat Relief Project' which will serve those unsheltered homeless individuals with no other access to cooler air.
“We are grateful to The City of Tucson for their time and generosity. This program is so valuable because it keeps our homeless citizens supplied with the necessary water and relief supplies. This project will help us immensely so we can continue our mission serving the Tucson community during this time of need,” said Captain Ellen Oh, Salvation Army Tucson City Coordination officer.
'Operation Chill Out' creates safe spaces for Tucson's unsheltered homeless in the form of heat relief stations in several locations. It's intended to reduce the risk of exposure, dehydration, heatstroke, and other health risks for people experiencing homelessness. It also provides a daily location for people experiencing homelessness to connect with resources and learn about housing options available to them.
Liz Morales, City of Tucson Housing & Community Development Director, adds, “The current health pandemic has created a shortage of available indoor locations this summer leaving our most vulnerable neighbors at risk. We cannot express how truly grateful we are to the Salvation Army for opening their doors to partner with the City on this important project.”
The community may receive available services, water, and supplies, at The Salvation Army:
• The Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N Main Ave. 520-795-9671 (bilingual), Open 12 PM to 5 PM, 7 days per week.
• The Salvation Army Amphi Corps Community Center, 218 E Prince Road, 520-888-1299, Open 12 PM to 5 PM, 7 days per week.
• The Salvation Army Tucson South Corps Community Center, 1625 S. Third Ave, 520-620-1076, Open 12 PM to 4 PM, 7 days per week.
These services are set to end August 31 and will follow all recommended CDC COVID 19 guidelines for safety. For more information on The Salvation Army, click here.