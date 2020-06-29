The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Monday, June 29, 2020

Poison Centers to Arizonans: Don't Drink Hand Sanitizer

Posted By on Mon, Jun 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM

COURTESY
  • Courtesy

Since June 1, Arizona’s poison centers have received 14 cases related to people drinking homemade liquor and hand sanitizers in hopes of getting drunk. While hand sanitizer does contain the same type of alcohol found in alcoholic drinks (ethanol) and can reach 140 proof, it can also contain the toxic alcohol methanol if improperly made. According to Banner Health, all 14 cases resulted in an adult being hospitalized in critical condition.

“Methanol can contaminate illicit alcohols, resulting in blindness and organ failure. Even small amounts can be fatal without immediate treatment,” said Dr. Daniel Brooks, medical director of the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center.

According to Banner, some of the callers reported they ingested homemade hand sanitizer in hopes of receiving intoxicating effects, however, this can prove fatal.

“We are working with the state and county health departments to warn Arizonans and hopefully prevent any more illnesses and deaths from this,” said Steve Dudley, managing director of the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center in a release.

If you or a loved one believe there has been an exposure to any poison, medication or chemical, please call the poison center immediately at (800) 222-1222. 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Jeff Gardner

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Watch This Terrifying Timelapse Video of the Bighorn Fire Passing By the Mount Lemmon Fire Department (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. 17th Street Market Returns in July (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 Update for Monday, June 29: Confirmed Cases Top 74K; 1.5K Now Dead After Contracting Virus; Hospitals Activating Surge Plans; No "A" Mountain Fireworks This Week (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Bighorn Fire Surpasses 100,000 Acres, Fire Crews Braced for Extreme Winds Today (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Politifact Says Sen. Martha McSally Is Lying Again About Protecting People with Pre-Existing Conditions (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation