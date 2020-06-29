Local DJs Live Stream on Facebook to Raise Funds for COVID Masks for the Homeless

DJ Jahmar International from DJs Against Hunger will be live streaming tonight to help Tucson's Homeless Comunity get COVID-19 masks.
Mondays are not typically known to be a party day, but we're not living in typical times.
DJ Jahmar International of DJs Against Hunger will be live-streaming a two-hour DJ set tonight, Monday, June 29 on his Facebook page, featuring the best reggae and hip hop known to the human race in an effort to help Tucson's homeless community obtain COVID-19 masks.
"I was inspired to do this event because I saw a need since the homeless community was not mentioned during most news interviews and stories didn’t mention how people were helping the homeless," DJ Jahmar said.
The DJ has personally purchased several dozen masks for the homeless community and is working with masksfortucson.org to acquire more. So far, the group has donated over 300 masks to DJ Jahmar's cause.
Tonight's show starts at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature Dj L3XX and Emato Johnson helping DJ Jahmar keep the party going. All proceeds will be donated to purchase masks for the homeless, DJ Jahmar said.
Donate via Cashapp to help the cause at $jahmarintl. You can also keep up with DJ Jahmar and DJs Against Hunger on Instagram at Stuntgangdj.