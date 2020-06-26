The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, June 26, 2020

Tucson Medical Center launches campaign encouraging voter participation

Posted By on Fri, Jun 26, 2020 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge tmc_voting.png
According to the president and CEO of TMC Healthcare, Judy Rich, one of the most important things healthcare workers (and anyone else) can do to improve public health is to become more civically engaged.

That’s the leading message of Tucson Medical Center’s newest campaign, launched in partnership with VotER, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works with healthcare providers to encourage patients and healthcare workers the encouragement and opportunity they need to vote in the upcoming election.

“We are excited about our partnership with VotER and the program’s efforts in empowering potential voters to have their voices heard,” Rich said.

The campaign has already launched through the hospital’s Facebook page, and also includes materials and space for staff to register to vote in time for the presidential election. Voter registration for the August primary closes July 6.

