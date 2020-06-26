The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Friday, June 26, 2020

News / Politics

Politifact Says Sen. Martha McSally Is Lying Again About Protecting People with Pre-Existing Conditions

Posted By on Fri, Jun 26, 2020 at 3:13 PM

click to enlarge Sen. Martha McSally: Liar, liar, pants on fire.
  • Sen. Martha McSally: Liar, liar, pants on fire.
Just as the Trump administration was asking the Supreme Court to toss out Obamacare, Politifact was out yesterday with a new assessment of appointed Sen. Martha McSally's claim in a recent ad that she "will always protect people with preexisting conditions. Always."

Yesterday, PolitiFact rated that claim, based on McSally's own voting record, as "false."

You can read the details here, but here's the central takeaway:

In her new TV ad, McSally claims she will "always protect those with preexisting conditions."

But nothing in her voting record, which tracks closely with the Republican repeal-and-replace philosophy, supports this claim. And she has continually declined opportunities to oppose a pending legal threat to the ACA, including its provisions related to preexisting conditions, by a group of GOP governors and supported by the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, the legislation her campaign cited to justify her stance falls short in terms of meaningfully protecting Americans with preexisting medical conditions.

McSally has not in the past or present taken actions that back up her statement. We rate it False.
McSally has been trying to rewrite her history on Obamacare for years now. In 2018, she admitted that she was getting killed on the healthcare issue, mainly because of her voting record: She has repeatedly voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which protects people with pre-existing conditions. In fact, she urged her fellow House members to repeal it in 2017 with the cry of "Let's get this fucking thing done"—a quote she celebrated in her Senate campaign ads in 2018.

As much as McSally likes to point to bills that haven't gone anywhere as examples of how she supports preventing insurance companies from discriminating against people with pre-existing conditions, her efforts to get rid of the one thing that prevents said discrimination flies in the face of her claim that she's committed to "always" protecting those with pre-existing conditions.

The PolitiFact "false" rating comes the same week as the Trump administration's filing of legal arguments asking the Supreme Court to toss Obamacare—based on a bill that McSally supported that eliminated the penalty for not having health insurance. McSally has repeatedly declined to oppose the lawsuit to toss Obamacare, saying it's none of her business. Again, her actions doesn't sound like she will "always" protect those with pre-existing conditions.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Watch This Terrifying Timelapse Video of the Bighorn Fire Passing By the Mount Lemmon Fire Department (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Gov. Ducey: Arizonans would be safer staying home (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 Roundup for Friday, June 26: Total AZ Cases Top 66K; Death Toll Tops 1500; Ducey Warns Hospitals Will Soon Need To Activate Emergency Plans, Suggests People Take More Precautions; Baseball Is Coming Back (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Thursday, June 25: What We've Covered Today (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Cattle damage to Arizona’s Verde River spurs legal action (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation