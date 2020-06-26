The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Friday, June 26, 2020

Community Info / News

17th Street Market Returns in July

Posted By on Fri, Jun 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM

click to enlarge 17th Street Market - WILL FERGUSON
  • WILL FERGUSON
  • 17th Street Market
Imagine, if you will, an international farmers market you would likely see in Seattle, San Francisco, or Los Angeles—but located in downtown.

Tucson's beloved 17th Street Market is reopening mid-July and it's expected to be unlike anything the Old Pueblo has ever seen before.

"Basically, it's opening in a different form," Owner Tom Kusian said. "It will be more along the lines of Pike Place Market in Seattle with multiple vendors."

Kusian said the new 17th Street Market will feature stalls vendors can rent out and sell grocery goods from all over the world and will also have a walk-in produce cooler for those hard to find fresh items. They even have plans to bring back their famed fish market, which is great news since Rincon Market recently closed its doors.


The new location is connected to the old building, but located just to the west at 870 E. 17th Street, near Park Avenue. The market will be open on Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm starting on Saturday, July 11, Kusian said. He also plans on featuring live music as they used to do at the original store.

"It's a 64,000 sq ft location where Tucson Food Service used to be," Kusian said. "This is going to be a lot of fun. I've very excited to be doing this."

While the original 17th Street market had a devoted following, the store closed in March 2013 due to declining sales.

More details in next week's edition of Chow.

For more information about the reopening, click here

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Austin Counts

  • On the Record

    Prosecutor seeking top spot in Pima County Attorney’s Office has several letters of reprimand in his personnel file
    • by Austin Counts
    • Jun 25, 2020

  • Open and Shut

    An alarming rise in COVID-19 cases leads to a growing number of Pima County restaurateurs to consider voluntarily closing their dining rooms
    • by Austin Counts
    • Jun 25, 2020

  • Prime Time

    Boasting one of the most diverse selections of MMJ products in Tucson at reasonable prices, The Prime Leaf makes sure its customers leave happy and feeling hooked-up
    • by Austin Counts
    • Jun 25, 2020
  • More »

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Watch This Terrifying Timelapse Video of the Bighorn Fire Passing By the Mount Lemmon Fire Department (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Gov. Ducey: Arizonans would be safer staying home (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 Roundup for Friday, June 26: Total AZ Cases Top 66K; Death Toll Tops 1500; Ducey Warns Hospitals Will Soon Need To Activate Emergency Plans, Suggests People Take More Precautions; Baseball Is Coming Back (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Thursday, June 25: What We've Covered Today (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Cattle damage to Arizona’s Verde River spurs legal action (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation