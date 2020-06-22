The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, June 22, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19 / News

Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Monday, June 22: What We've Covered Today

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 at 5:30 PM

click to enlarge corona_page_button_pm_roundup.jpg
It's the beginning of another work week and the unfolding of new stories that we began to cover today. Let's take a look, ICYMI.

  • The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona jumped over 54,000 as of Monday, June 22, after the state reported 2,196 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
  • Right before President Donald Trump unveiled punitive measures against China on May 29, he inserted a surprise into his prepared text. “We will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization,” he announced during a press conference in the Rose Garden.
  • The Bighorn Fire continued its spread northeast across the Catalina Mountains over the weekend, reducing its containment levels by more than half.
  • With COVID-19 taking an especially heavy toll on Native Americans, tribal leaders and mental health experts have stepped up efforts to address the emotional suffering brought on by ongoing lockdowns and so much loss.
  • Local Greek eatery Athens on 4th Avenue decided to call it quits last Saturday evening after serving the Old Pueblo for 27 years.
  • A new partnership between Pima County government and the Downtown Tucson Partnership will distribute personal protective equipment to downtown businesses in the coming weeks.
  • As the top spot for the Pima County Attorney’s Office opens up this August, candidate Mark Diebolt believes his 23-year record as a deputy county attorney speaks for itself.
  • As the school year draws near, many questions are still in the air about the University of Arizona’s campus re-entry plans.
  • President Donald Trump’s scheduled rally in Phoenix on Tuesday will go ahead as planned, and Mayor Kate Gallego has pledged not to enforce local face mask requirements.

