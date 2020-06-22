The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, June 22, 2020

COVID-19 / News

Pima County and Downtown Tucson Partnership Distributing PPE

Posted By on Mon, Jun 22, 2020 at 1:32 PM

A new partnership between Pima County government and the Downtown Tucson Partnership will distribute personal protective equipment to downtown businesses in the coming weeks.


In response to the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Arizona, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted on June 19 to require that face masks be worn in public by everyone over the age of 5 when six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained.


To help businesses meet that mandate, Pima County and DTP will begin distributing non-medical PPE such as face masks, sanitizer, and gloves to businesses in the Business Improvement District for a limited time, until supply chains stabilize.


The distribution is intended to be a “backstop” and is only available to businesses with less than 50 employees, according to a press release. All businesses are encouraged to source PPE on their own if they can.


“This is not just about personal responsibility, this is community responsibility—our responsibility to others, especially the vulnerable who need us to do what is right to keep them safe,” said Chairman Ramón Valadez in the release. “Wearing a mask is not a burden, it is a badge of honor that shows you are doing your part to try to stop the spread of this horrible disease and help save lives.”


To get their supply of non-medical PPE, businesses are required to complete a request form by Thursday, June 25. DTP Chief Sanitation Officer Russ Stone will pick up the orders from the county’s warehouse and deliver them directly to qualifying businesses.


According to the release, DTP will act as a liaison between downtown businesses and the county government, in order to facilitate a “successful and safe reopening.”


For more information, visit downtowntucson.org.

