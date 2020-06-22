The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, June 22, 2020

Athens on 4th Avenue Shuttered After Nearly Three Decades in Business

Local Greek eatery Athens on 4th Avenue decided to call it quits last Saturday evening after serving the Old Pueblo for 27 years. The closure has left numerous Tucsonans perplexed as to where they're going to get their flaming saganaki from?

The restaurant announced its closure and thanked their customers for all the "amazing memories" and the "overwhelming accolades from customers & food critics over the years" on a Facebook post last Sunday afternoon.

However, the post alluded that Chef and Owner Andreas Delfakis might have a new project in the works stating, "Stay tuned for the next adventure because that's how we roll!"

While the Greek-born chef perfected and served some of the best traditional Greek fare this side of Thermopylae, Delfakis' skills shine brightest upon tasting his flavorful Greek seafood dishes like the Santorini platter—fresh prawns and seafood acquired that day, then sauteed with olive oil, garlic, fresh herbs and white wine. Delfakis opened Athens on 4th Avenue in 1993.

We're hoping another venture is in the works! To keep up with what Delfakis and company are up to next, follow their Facebook page here

