Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Friday, June 19: What We've Covered Today

click to enlarge

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona jumped over 46,000 as of Friday, June 19, after the state reported 3,246 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Fire crews enjoyed calmer winds yesterday, which allowed for more air support and time to bolster fire lines around threatened communities.

Since May, the Trump administration has paid a fledgling Texas company $7.3 million for test tubes needed in tracking the spread of the coronavirus nationwide. But, instead of the standard vials, Fillakit LLC has supplied plastic tubes made for bottling soda, which state health officials say are unusable.

Experts can cite any number of historical and logistical reasons why Native Americans have relatively low response rates to the Census, but Arbin Mitchell points to a very new, and very specific challenge this year – COVID-19.

People are passionate about their fur-babies. Big or small, furry or slimy, silent or loud, people love animals and see them as part of their families. Unfortunately, not all creatures get to share in the love and get left behind, forgotten about, or worse.

Democratic senators have called for the Trump administration to investigate anti-LGBT and anti-Muslim statements made by recent appointees to the U.S. Agency for International Development, urging the organization to do more as its leaders grapple with internal strife over their approach to issues of racism and inclusion.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero celebrated Juneteenth today by hanging a massive Black Lives Matter banner from the top of City Hall.

The musical magic in Oro Valley isn’t calling it quits anytime soon, so pack your camping chairs and head on over to The Gaslight Music Hall for a night of live tunes, laughter and delicious pizza.

President Donald Trump vowed this morning to pursue his effort to strip legal protections to remain in the United States from undocumented youth who were brought to the country by their parents. He somehow sees this as taking care of them.

Just ICYMI, here are the stories that we covered for you today.