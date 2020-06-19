Tucson Mayor Regina Romero Hangs Black Lives Matter Banner from City Hall

click to enlarge Courtesy City of Tucson

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero celebrated Juneteenth today by hanging a massive Black Lives Matter banner from the top of City Hall.“Tucson stands in solidarity with our Black brothers and sisters across the country in fighting the systemic racism that pervades our society at all levels,” Romero said in a prepared statement. “We are here to support, listen, and learn from the Black Lives Matter movement and our community so that we can better effect change and work for meaningful reform that closes racial, economic and social inequities.”“Now, all Tucsonans as well as visitors driving along Interstate 10 will see loud and clear where Tucson stands in this historic moment," Romero added. "My thanks to the Gloo Factory, SKYTEK Building Services, and City of Tucson Facilities and Communications Maintenance for making this happen.”