The Best of CCR, Rockin’ Divas, ‘Salute to America’ and more coming to Gaslight Music Hall’s drive-in concert series

The musical magic in Oro Valley isn’t calling it quits anytime soon, so pack your camping chairs and head on over to The Gaslight Music Hall for a night of live tunes, laughter and delicious pizza.
The music hall’s drive-in concert series continues through the summer, and the venue recently announced two weeks of shows.
"We have been hearing from so many of our guests how lucky they feel that they can keep enjoying live music in a safe environment,” said Music Hall General Manager Heather Stricker. “Many reach out with requests, which we have been trying to accommodate. That is how we found one of our new favorite bands, Backroads Country. Look for them again in a few weeks.”
Kicking things off this Tuesday, June 23 is The Best of Creedence Clearwater Revival. Hear all your favorite hits, including “Born in the Bayou,” “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary,” “Who’ll Stop the Rain,” “Green River” and plenty more. This rockstar group stars longtime Gaslight actor (and crowd favorite) Mike Yarema.
The following night, The Desert Divas take the stage. This fabulous force pays tribute to rock, soul and rhythm and blues greats from the ’60s to the ’80s, including The Rolling Stones, Patti LaBelle, the Temptations, Carole King, Joan Jett, Prince and more.
“Some groups, such as The Desert Divas, weren't ready to perform indoors yet, and are thrilled to join us in this outdoor concert series to entertain their many fans in this area,” Stricker said.
Wrapping things up next week on Thursday, June 25 is The Mr. Skynyrd Band.
“Mr. Skynyrd is, without question, the hottest Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band out there today,” Stricker said. “With a collection of uncompromising, experienced musicians, their two-hour show is dedicated to delivering spot-on renditions of those classic Lynyrd Skynyrd hits.”
The fun doesn’t stop next week; the Gaslight has already booked shows through June and into July.
Closing out the month on Tuesday, June 30 is classic rock night with Five Way Street, a group composed of “seasoned musicians all with a love for classic rock.” According to Stricker, the band offers a high-energy, fun-filled visit back to those formative days “when Baby Boomers were discovering how good rock and roll could really be.”
Instead of bringing in an outside band for the July 2 and 3 shows, the Music Hall is calling in local legend (and gaslight regular) Armen Dirtadian and the internationally-touring Manhattan Dolls for a patriotic celebration concert.
Backed up by a world-class band, attendees will be inspired by rousing renditions of flag-waving favorites such as “God Bless America,” “America the Beautiful,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and many more.
“This musical salute to freedom and liberty will be dedicated to those who've defended it,” Stricker said. “You won't want to miss an evening that's sure to make you proud to be an American.”
All shows begin at 7 p.m.
With safety in mind, the music hall sections off over 100 spaces of the parking lot, brings in a portable stage and uses an FM radio transmitter to broadcast the show to attendees. The music hall is also rolling out a limited pizza menu with no-touch delivery off a tray. Diners will place an order ahead of time so the kitchen knows what to make. Attendees can sit in truck beds or in chairs they bring, or in their vehicle and listen to the radio transmitter.
“We have come together with Scotty Plumber, who sets up our stage, Marshall Jones, who is hooking us up with outdoor sound, and Mike Quatraro, who runs the professional video on our large projection screen,” Stricker said. “Customers love getting pizza and popcorn to enjoy the show. Seeing our regulars smiling in their comfy lawn chairs or in the bed of their trucks with their dogs, singing along to great music, makes all of the hard work absolutely worth it. If you haven't been to one of these shows yet, you are seriously missing out.”
There will be one public restroom available in the music hall for emergencies only which will be cleaned between customer uses.
Tickets to the Gaslight Music Hall’s drive-in concert shows cost $30 per vehicle. A pizza service is available for an additional fee. Season passes and gift cards will not be accepted. All sales are final.
If the event is rained out, ticket holders will be notified of a rescheduled time.
For more information and to buy tickets, go online to gaslightmusichall.com
. The music hall is located at 13005 N. Oracle Road, #165, in Oro Valley.
Tucson Local Media is a sponsor of the Gaslight Music Hall drive-in concert series.