The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Friday, June 19, 2020

Community Info / News

Bighorn Fire at 37,000 Acres, Spreading Northeast

Posted By on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-06-19_at_9.54.19_am.png


Fire crews enjoyed calmer winds yesterday, which allowed for more air support and time to bolster fire lines around threatened communities. Despite this, the Bighorn Fire grew a few more thousand acres, mainly to the north and east of Mt. Lemmon.


"The big story for yesterday was the stark difference weather-wise from the day before, and how it cooperated with us," said fire operations section chief Travis Mayberry. "Without those winds, the ground crews were able to get a lot of good work done."


The Bighorn fire is still 40 percent contained, and more than 900 personnel are working on it. According to Mayberry, crews today will be working on creating fire buffers around Summerhaven and other Mt. Lemmon structures. However, residents should expect to continue to see fire and smoke moving south down the mountains toward Tucson. Fire crews are expecting this. Oracle residents should expect to see a lot of smoke this evening.


The areas of Mt. Lemmon, Summhaven, Soldier Camp, Willow Canyon, and Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road in the Oracle are still under an evacuation order.


“We’re making sure we’re ready on the north end, making sure no fire moves into the communities there,” Mayberry said.


The Catalina Foothills and areas of Oro Valley east of Oracle Road and north of Magee have been downgraded from "set" to "ready" to evacuate under the state's Ready, Set, Go system.


Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Watch This Terrifying Timelapse Video of the Bighorn Fire Passing By the Mount Lemmon Fire Department (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Bighorn Fire Evacuation Ordered for Lower Mount Lemmon, Oracle Areas (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Summerhaven Still Spared but Bighorn Fire at Now at 30,000 Acres (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Tucson Mayor Romero Requires COVID-19 Masks in City Limits Starting Saturday (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Bighorn Fire Spares Summerhaven Overnight but Now Covers More than 17,000 Acres; High Winds Expected To Make Trouble for Firefighters Today (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation