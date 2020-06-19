The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, June 19, 2020

After Losing Yesterday at Supreme Court, Trump Vows To Go After Dreamers Again

Posted By on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 8:22 AM

He wants to crush the Dreamers - DONALD TRUMP PIÑATA BY DALTON AVALOS RAMIREZ/PHOTO BY MIKE LICHT
  • Donald Trump piñata by Dalton Avalos Ramirez/Photo by Mike Licht
  • He wants to crush the Dreamers
President Donald Trump vowed this morning to pursue his effort to strip legal protections to remain in the United States from undocumented youth who were brought to the country by their parents. He somehow sees this as taking care of them.

Trump's earlier efforts to end DACA were so bungled that yesterday, the U.S. Supreme Court said his administration had violated the law and had to return to step one, which is justifying why he is ending the program in the first place. But while ending DACA is huge for his base, it's also putting him in conflict with the most sympathetic group of undocumented immigrants in the United States as he seeks reelection. 

