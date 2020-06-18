The US Supreme Court Rules Against Trump Admin on DACA

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»
#SCOTUS rules against Trump administration in challenge to decision to end #DACA program, which allowed noncitizens brought to this country illegally as children to apply for protection from deportation, holding decision was arbitrary and capricious— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 18, 2020
Today is a victory for the young immigrants who dared to dream. It’s a victory for those who fought from childhood and well into their adult lives to send a message that they have every right to exist in the only home they have ever known. It’s a strong rejection of one of President Trump’s central ideas of his presidency that seeks to rewrite America’s immigrant heritage and demonize those who don’t look like him.
We knew all along that DACA was lawful and that Trump and Stephen Miller recklessly ended the program for racist reasons and put the lives of 700,000 young immigrants in limbo. I’m pleased the majority of the Supreme Court saw Trump’s actions for the true fraud they were.
This ruling is not the end, and it’s time for Congress to take legislative action ensure that DACA recipients, Dreamers, and TPS and DED recipients have a pathway to citizenship that they deserve. The House has already passed the Dream and Promise Act, and it’s time for the Leader McConnell and the U.S. Senate to do the same.