Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Wednesday, June 17: What We've Covered Today

Posted By on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 5:30 PM

Halfway through the week, and we're still keeping an eye on many hot topics. Let's see what we covered today:

  • The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona jumped to nearly 41,000 as of Wednesday, June 17, after the state reported 1,827 new cases reported this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
  • Mount Lemmon's community of Summerhaven was spared as the Bighorn Fire continued to rage in the Santa Catalina Mountains.
  • One of the Old Pueblo's most revered Sonoran hot dog institutions is temporarily shutting down dine-in service in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and is challenging other local restaurateurs to follow suit.
  • It’s been six months since researchers in China said they had identified a novel coronavirus spreading in the city of Wuhan. Hope and desire for a vaccine to end the global devastation is growing with each passing week.
  • The first time Deric Ladnier, the Diamondbacks’ director of amateur scouting, saw Bryce Jarvis, he knew he wasn’t ready for the big leagues.
  • In a reversal of his previous policy, Gov. Doug Ducey announced today that he will allow local jurisdictions to mandate the wearing of face masks in an effort to slow Arizona’s skyrocketing spread of COVID-19.

