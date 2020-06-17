BK's Closes Dine-In Service Starting Tomorrow to Stop the Spread of COVID-19

click to enlarge
One of the Old Pueblo's most revered Sonoran hot dog institutions is temporarily shutting down dine-in service in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and is challenging other local restaurateurs to follow suit.
BK Carne Asada and Hot Dog's is moving to delivery, carryout, and drive-through service only starting Thursday, June 18, at both their locations in response to the growing number of coronavirus cases in Pima County—and the state—each day.
"Just by seeing these numbers of positive cases each day, I think they are too high. I'm concerned about my customers and employees, as well," owner Benjamin Galaz said.
Galaz said his two locations have been busy since Gov. Doug Ducey lifted the shutdown order on May 12. However, long lines of customers not wearing COVID-19 masks during the restaurant's lunch and dinner rushes have given the owner cause for concern. Galaz said he feels it's his duty to keep his community safe and healthy during the pandemic.
"I think there are too many people in one spot. We're following all the rules from the health department, but I'm really concerned about the rising (COVID-19) numbers," Galaz said. "There are just too many positive cases in one day and something has to be done."
The Sonoran dog baron wants other restaurant owners to join him in helping halt the advance of COVID-19 by closing their dining rooms and moving to delivery and take-out service.
"I would like to ask them to think about what's going on right now. If they could do what we're doing, I think it could help bring those numbers down because the community is very important for all of us," Galaz said.
BK Carne Asada and Hot Dogs is located at 2680 N. First Ave. and 5118 S. 12th Ave.
Call ahead at (520) 207-2245 for First Avenue location or (520) 295-0105 for the 12th Avenue location. Check out their menu here
.