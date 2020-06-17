The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

News

Bighorn Fire Spares Summerhaven Overnight but Now Covers More than 17,000 Acres; High Winds Expected To Make Trouble for Firefighters Today

Posted By on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 10:35 AM

click to enlarge The Bighorn Fire has burned more than 17,000 acres since June 5. - ©PRESHIT AMBADE
  • ©Preshit Ambade
  • The Bighorn Fire has burned more than 17,000 acres since June 5.

Mount Lemmon's community of Summerhaven was spared as the Bighorn Fire continued to rage in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

The fire has now devoured 17,500 acres and is 40 percent contained, primarily on the eastern and southern edges of the blaze near Oro Valley and the Catalina Foothills. according to a morning incident report. Residents in those areas have been advised to remain in "set" position in the state's Ready, Set, Go evacuation system. The fire has moved to Samaniego Ridge and firefighters are keeping an eye on the areas of SaddleBrooke and East Golder Ranch.

Mount Lemmon residents were told to evacuate the mountain yesterday. Catalina Highway has been closed at milespost zero since Sunday night.

More than 700 firefighters are now battling the Bighorn Fire, including eight hotshot crews and multiple aircraft and bulldozers.

Firefighters did burnout operations near Radio Ridge and the Mount Lemmon Sky Center yesterday. The fire was to the west and north of Summerhaven, according to a morning briefing. Fire barriers set since the 2003 Aspen fire have helped protect the community, as has work by firefighters in recent days.

click to enlarge 2020_06_17-09.55.01.199-cdt.jpeg


High and gusty winds today are expected to fuel the fire and limit the ability of firefighters to use aircraft to battle the blaze.

The fire was ignited by lightning on Friday, June 5.

Catalina State Park has been closed and firefighters have established a restricted area bounded along the Coronado National Forest boundary south and east to the northeast corner of the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, northeast along the Forest boundary to its northeastern terminus at Sabino Creek, Sabino Creek north to the Arizona Trail, the Arizona Trail northwest to the junction with Romero Trail, and the Romero Trail northwest to Catalina State Park

Fire crews remind the public that drones are prohibited over the fire area because firefighting aircraft are busy and must be grounded in drones' presence. On June 5, a drone incursion resulted in "an investigation with the drone operator being issued a violation notice."

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, June 16: SHOCKER! Total Confirmed Cases Jump by Nearly 2400 Overnight; Total Cases Top 39K; 1.2K Now Dead After Contracting Virus; Local Officials Plead with Ducey: Allow Us To Set Our Own Rules To Slow Spread (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Evacuation Order Issued for Mt. Lemmon, Summerhaven (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Salvation Army, Fresh Bites Foods distributing free emergency food boxes (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Claytoonz: Hater Waiver (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Tuesday, June 16: What We've Covered Today (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation