click to enlarge Logan Burtch-Buus

Do you and your family need a helping hand to fill out your pantry and refrigerator? Look no further than The Salvation Army Tucson Amphi Corps Community Center, 218 E. Prince Road, where free emergency food boxes will be distributed Tuesday afternoon.The Salvation Army Tucson Amphi Corps and Fresh Bites Foods are teaming up for the program, which takes place Tuesday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed between noon and 1 p.m.) Families will receive USDA food boxes of dairy and produce.