Monday, June 15, 2020

Community Info

Ina Road Interchange wins partnering award for Sundt Construction and Kiewit

Posted By on Mon, Jun 15, 2020 at 4:00 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY SUNDT
  • Courtesy Sundt
Sundt Construction Co. and its partner Kiewit picked up an award for their joint efforts on the Ina Road Traffic Interchange earlier this month, the companies announced in a press release. The project, which shut down access to Interstate 10 from West Ina Road for more than two years, wrapped up last April.

The project was recently awarded the honor of 2020 Public Works Project of the Year by the Arizona Chapter of the American Public Works Association in the $75 million-plus category, as well as the 2019 Arizona Department of Transportation Partnering Award.

“Sundt is extremely grateful to continue to receive awards on this project,” said Sundt Project Manager Ryan Cannon. “Our team’s execution of this project is a true example of how planning, attention to safety, and quality can result in a successful project.”

The $128 million interchange project included reconstruction of Ina Road, a four-lane overpass spanning the Union Pacific tracks, the interstate and a separate bridge over the Santa Cruz River overpass at I-10, as well as street improvements, channel construction, drainage, retaining walls, signals, lighting and utility relocation.

