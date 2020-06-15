The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, June 15, 2020

Community Info

Hughes Federal Credit Union wins marketing awards

Posted By on Mon, Jun 15, 2020 at 4:30 PM

click to enlarge hughes.jpg
Local financial firm Hughes Federal Credit Union recently earned awards for its website, inclusivity initiatives and marketing strategies by Progress Software and the Credit Union National  Association, the company announced Monday.

Hughes earned the 2020 Progress Sitefinity Website of the Year Award in the financial services category. The awards recognize websites powered by Progress Sitefinity for implementing strong user experiences and innovative methods.

Nominations began in February, and the winners were announced in late May. Other winners include Mapei (multisite), Kirby Risk (Ecommerce), and Murdoch University (Education).

“Our new website was designed to provide a fast and robust user experience on any device,” said Hughes Digital and Creative Marketing Manager Kerry Graham. “We integrated multiple systems to enable account and loan applications, dynamic rate controls, and provide a platform for future innovation. In addition, Sitefinity’s multilingual capability allowed us to create a Spanish version of the website for our diverse member demographic.”

The Credit Union National Association hosted a digital Diamond Awards this year, recognizing “outstanding marketing and business development in the credit union industry.”

Out of nearly 1,300 entries, Hughes earned honors in the segmented marketing and retail merchandising categories.

“We are extremely proud to receive recognition for our marketing efforts,” said Hughes Business Development and Community Relations Marketing ManagerDani Gomez. “We’ve committed ourselves to improving our Hispanic marketing by translating our in-branch marketing materials, upgrading our Spanish-language website, and expanding on our Hispanic digital and traditional media advertisements,” said Gomez. “We’ve also partnered with organizations to embrace the Hispanic community through participation and sponsorship of numerous local events. Through our efforts, we increased our direct membership by 15.71 percent from last year and grew our Hispanic market share by 5 percent.”

Hughes was awarded for its Hispanic initiatives and illuminated canopy redesign.

Hughes also earned a Diamond Award in the complete campaign category for the Summer PLUS Spectacular promotion featuring Hughes’ revamped Checking PLUS, Benefits Plus, and Local Merchant discount program.

