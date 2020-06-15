Bighorn Fire Continues Toward Mt. Lemmon, Catalina Evacuation Lifted

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»
“The biggest challenge for us is where this fire is located. It’s very rough country, and getting people up there is unsafe, and if they get injured, there’s no easy way to get them out," said wildfire operations chief Todd Abel in a meeting with the Pima County Sheriff's Department on June 11.
The gusts have also battered the columns of smoke rising above the Catalinas in different directions, often with multiple changes in the same day. The shifting plumes were so much that the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality health watch on June 11, warning of elevated levels of particulate matter and ground-level ozone in the areas near the fire and beyond. For multiple days, the smoke spiraled through the Tucson sky, and PDEQ warned children, older adults and those with heart or lung disease to be cautious and understand that "if they can smell smoke, they are breathing smoke."
Fire crews also remind the public that drones are prohibited over fire areas, as firefighting aircraft are busy and must be grounded in drones' presence. According to the National Forest Service, on June 8, a drone was observed over the Bighorn Fire’s southern perimeter, which "forced the aircraft suppression effort to be halted, endangering the lives of on the ground firefighters and the aircrews at a critical time during the height of the burning period."