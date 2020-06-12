Evacuation, preparation orders surrounding Bighorn Fire still in place

click to enlarge
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, evacuation and preparation orders throughout the Catalina Foothills remain in place Friday, June 12.
On Thursday, The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation order for certain Foothills neighborhoods currently threatened by the ongoing Bighorn Fire: Homes between Alvernon Way and 1st Avenue, North of Ina Road are being evacuated.
If you are in this area, EVACUATE NOW. Move south away from the Catalina Mountains. Do not delay leaving the area. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be going door to door to make contact with those affected residents who may not have received the message. A cooling shelter is available at CDO High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley. Additional messaging will be sent as the situation changes.
Residents of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, north of Skyline Drive, should "be alert" for potential evacuation notices.
"Residents should consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected area with family/friends," the agencies announced in a joint statement. "Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating. Grab your emergency go kit. Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock."
The Oro Valley Police Department also posted a notification for residents on the western slope of the Catalina Mountains, near Pusch Ridge: Be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
The southeastern region of Oro Valley, from West Magee Road to Catalina State Park on the east side of North Oracle Road, is now in the “Set - Be Alert” stage.
More Bighorn Fire information can be found here: pima.gov/Bighorn
As previously reported by Tucson Local Media, fire crews will experience the highest temperatures yet today, at 107 degrees. This gusty and hot weather is one of the main reasons the Bighorn Fire is so difficult to manage; it has remained at 10 percent contained for multiple days and has grown almost a thousand acres every day since a lightning storm first ignited it on June 5.
The Bighorn Fire currently spans roughly 7,000 acres.
According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the Tortolita Fire burning northeast of Marana is 100 percent contained as of Thursday, June 11. The final size was just over 3,100 acres.