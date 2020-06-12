The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Friday, June 12, 2020

COVID-19 / News

Dept. of Corrections Announces COVID-19 Antibody Testing for Florence Prison Staff

Posted By on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 4:01 PM

click to enlarge BIGSTOCK
  • BigStock

Beginning Tuesday, June 16, through Thursday, June 18, COVID-19 antibody testing will be initiated for correctional staff of the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence through an onsite testing process.

Sonora Quest Laboratories will conduct the tests, which take about 5 to 10 minutes. According to a department press release, these tests are intended to help identify which people have been exposed to the COVID-19 and developed antibodies to fight it.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for the department to provide COVID-19 testing to our brave frontline men and women who continue to serve the public as first responders throughout the pandemic,” said Arizona Corrections Director David Shinn in a press release.

This new development is part of a larger effort within the state government to provide antibody testing for all state prison employees. Back in mid-May, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced plans to prioritize correctional staff for receiving antibody testing. The effort consists of a partnership between the Arizona Department of Health Services and private sector laboratories.

While efforts to test employees is ramping up, testing for people incarcerated in these prisons remains minimal. The most recent data shows just over 2,000 incarcerated people have been tested for COVID-19, with about 1,700 negative results. Just over 250 incarcerated people have tested positive, 130 tests are still pending and 110 people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

There are over 40,000 people incarcerated in state prison facilities.

In addition, 117 staff members have self-reported as positive for COVID-19, with 85 of them reported successful recovery.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Evacuations Ordered: Bighorn Fire in Catalina Foothills (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Tucson Residents Join National Movement To Defund the Police (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Bighorn Fire Threatens Catalina Foothills Homes (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Thursday, June 11: What We've Covered Today (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Bighorn Fire Grows to 7000 Acres (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation