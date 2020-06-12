Bighorn Fire Grows to 7000 Acres

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»
Overnight, the fire grew to the northeast past Buster Spring into Montrose canyon. Yesterday’s work near Pima Canyon held overnight, with minimal fire growth in that area. The fire did creep over retardant lines near the upper western edge of Ventana Canyon.
Catalina State Park is currently closed, and large portions of the Coronado National Forest Santa Catalina Ranger District near the fire are restricted.