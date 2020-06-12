The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Friday, June 12, 2020

Community Info / Crime & Public Safety / News

Bighorn Fire Grows to 7000 Acres

Posted By on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge JEFF GARDNER
  • Jeff Gardner

After battling the Bighorn Fire on the slopes of the Catalina Mountains, fire crews will experience the highest temperatures yet today, at 107 degrees. This gusty and hot weather is one of the main reasons the Bighorn Fire is so difficult to manage; it has remained at 10 percent contained for multiple days and has grown almost a thousand acres every day since a lightning storm first ignited it on June 5.

Yesterday, the Pima County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for threatened Foothills homes north of Ina Road, between Alvernon Way and First Avenue. In addition, homes between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, north of Skyline Drive, should "be alert" for potential evacuation notices.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, more than 400 fire personnel are on the job and are prepared to execute additional firing operations today in the area of Pima Canyon if conditions allow. Firefighters working in and around communities that border the forest will be continuing their work to the east, near Ventana Canyon. These specialized crews assess potential threats to homes and infrastructure, identify access routes, and develop contingency plans in the event of fire spreading into the area.

Overnight, the fire grew to the northeast past Buster Spring into Montrose canyon. Yesterday’s work near Pima Canyon held overnight, with minimal fire growth in that area. The fire did creep over retardant lines near the upper western edge of Ventana Canyon.

Catalina State Park is currently closed, and large portions of the Coronado National Forest Santa Catalina Ranger District near the fire are restricted.

Fire crews remind the public that drones are prohibited over the fire area, as firefighting aircraft are busy and must be grounded in drones' presence. According to the National Forest Service, on June 8, a drone was observed over the Bighorn Fire’s southern perimeter, which "forced the aircraft suppression effort to be halted, endangering the lives of on the ground firefighters and the aircrews at a critical time during the height of the burning period."

More Bighorn Fire information can be found here: pima.gov/Bighorn

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Jeff Gardner

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Evacuations Ordered: Bighorn Fire in Catalina Foothills (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Bighorn Fire Threatens Catalina Foothills Homes (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Tucson Residents Join National Movement To Defund the Police (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Ducey's Duplicity on COVID-19 Leads to a New Emerging Crisis (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Wednesday, June 10: What We've Covered Today (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation