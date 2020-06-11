The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, June 11, 2020

Community Info

U-Haul Offering Free Storage To Bighorn Fire Victims

Posted By on Thu, Jun 11, 2020 at 3:45 PM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps

After the Pima County Sheriff's Department ordered several neighborhoods in the Catalina Foothills to evacuate due to the encroaching Bighorn Fire, U-Haul announced they are offering 30 days of free self-storage and container usage to impacted residents.

They are offering these free services at six locations throughout the greater Tucson area.

“As the Bighorn Fire continues to spread, people are now having to leave their homes and may need a secure facility to store their valued belongings,” said Billy Longenbaugh, U-Haul's Southern Arizona president. “We want our neighbors and the City of Tucson to know that we’re here to help. Any displaced families needing free self-storage for one month can make use of our disaster relief program.”

The participating locations are:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Marana

7701 N. I-10 EB Frontage Road

Marana, AZ 85743

(520) 293-1627

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Automall

4655 N. Oracle Road

Tucson, AZ 85705

(520) 575-5373

U-Haul Moving & Storage at East Speedway

5533 E. Speedway Blvd.

Tucson, AZ 85712

(520) 575-5376

U-Haul at Grant Road

3555 E. Grant Road

Tucson, AZ 85716

(520) 575-5364

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Ina Road

4040 W. Ina Road

Tucson, AZ 85741

(520) 575-5380

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Tucson

450 N. Freeway

Tucson, AZ 85745

(520) 777-9159

