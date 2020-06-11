U-Haul Offering Free Storage To Bighorn Fire Victims



After the Pima County Sheriff's Department ordered several neighborhoods in the Catalina Foothills to evacuate due to the encroaching Bighorn Fire, U-Haul announced they are offering 30 days of free self-storage and container usage to impacted residents.

They are offering these free services at six locations throughout the greater Tucson area.

“As the Bighorn Fire continues to spread, people are now having to leave their homes and may need a secure facility to store their valued belongings,” said Billy Longenbaugh, U-Haul's Southern Arizona president. “We want our neighbors and the City of Tucson to know that we’re here to help. Any displaced families needing free self-storage for one month can make use of our disaster relief program.”