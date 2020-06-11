The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Thursday, June 11, 2020

Community Info / Crime & Public Safety

PACC offering shelter space for pets evacuated due to Bighorn Fire

Posted By on Thu, Jun 11, 2020 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge pacc.jpg
Residents evacuating their homes on Tucson’s north side due to the Bighorn Fire can find refuge for their pets at the Pima Animal Care Center, the shelter announced Thursday morning.

“When you are in the middle of an emergency it can be overwhelming to figure out the best way to take care of your family and pets,” said Director of Animal Services Kristen Hassen, in a press release. “We want to put folks at ease by helping them with their pets so that they can focus on other things like taking care of the humans in their family.”

Anyone who needs to make arrangements for their furry friends can call PACC at (520) 724-5961. Room will be made in the facility’s kennels, which has space available due to a high number of fosters.

“Pets are family,” Hassen said. “The shelter is already working hard to make sure these evacuated pets get plenty of enrichment while in our care.”

Residents can bring their dogs, cats, birds, gerbils, hamsters and more. PACC is also working with the Pima County Fairgrounds for additional space. Those with livestock may contact Martina Gonzales at the Rillito Racetrack at (520) 419-2369.

For information about the Bighorn Fire, click here.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Ducey's Duplicity on COVID-19 Leads to a New Emerging Crisis (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Wednesday, June 10: What We've Covered Today (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, June 10: Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Surpass 29K; Death Toll Reaches 1,095; Hospitals Remain Under Pressure; Wildfires Burn North of Tucson (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Evacuations Ordered: Bighorn Fire in Catalina Foothills (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Speed Up Your Internet for the Long, Slow Pandemic (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation