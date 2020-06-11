The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, June 11, 2020

COVID-19 / News / Politics

Gov. Doug Ducey, Could You Please Start Telling People To Mask Up?

Posted By on Thu, Jun 11, 2020 at 11:41 AM

There's an important safety tip missing from this safety tip from Gov. Doug Ducey: He's still not encouraging people to wear masks when they're out in public, despite Arizona's soaring positive COVID-19 tests and the advice of medical professionals. It's past time to set an example here, Gov. Ducey. Why the reluctance?

