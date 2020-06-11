Gov. Doug Ducey, Could You Please Start Telling People To Mask Up?

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»
There's an important safety tip missing from this safety tip from Gov. Doug Ducey: He's still not encouraging people to wear masks when they're out in public, despite Arizona's soaring positive COVID-19 tests and the advice of medical professionals. It's past time to set an example here, Gov. Ducey. Why the reluctance?
We all play a role in protecting public health and safety.— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 9, 2020
Wash your hands✔️ Stay home when you are sick✔️ Disinfect frequently touched surfaces✔️ pic.twitter.com/wsdKZfE5D0