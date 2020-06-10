Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Wednesday, June 10: What We've Covered Today

The Best of Tucson 2020® is ready to go and waiting for your nominations! After you're done, you can take a look at the other stories we covered today, just in case you missed them earlier.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona surpassed 29,000 as of Wednesday, June 10, with another jump of 1,556 new cases reported this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
So, the first uncomfortable reality of your slow home internet is that it’s likely there’s an infrastructure problem that will not be addressed until the customer complaints reach the intolerable level.
More Arizona residents who want a COVID-19 antibody test may do so after the University of Arizona and the state announced expanded testing eligibility.
The Tucson City Council unanimously voted to reopen discussions on the controversial ordinance prohibiting the public to enter and film a crime scene without having officer permission during Tuesday’s study session.
The Eighth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States prohibits cruel and unusual punishment. It states: “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.”