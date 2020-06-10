The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19 / News

Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Wednesday, June 10: What We've Covered Today

Posted By on Wed, Jun 10, 2020 at 5:30 PM

click to enlarge corona_page_button_pm_roundup.jpg
The Best of Tucson 2020® is ready to go and waiting for your nominations! After you're done, you can take a look at the other stories we covered today, just in case you missed them earlier.

  • The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona surpassed 29,000 as of Wednesday, June 10, with another jump of 1,556 new cases reported this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
  • So, the first uncomfortable reality of your slow home internet is that it’s likely there’s an infrastructure problem that will not be addressed until the customer complaints reach the intolerable level.
  • More Arizona residents who want a COVID-19 antibody test may do so after the University of Arizona and the state announced expanded testing eligibility.
  • More than two months have passed since The Loft Cinema closed their theaters due to COVID-19.
  • The Tucson City Council unanimously voted to reopen discussions on the controversial ordinance prohibiting the public to enter and film a crime scene without having officer permission during Tuesday’s study session.
  • The Eighth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States prohibits cruel and unusual punishment. It states: “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.”

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Ducey's Duplicity on COVID-19 Leads to a New Emerging Crisis (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Vote Now in Best of Tucson® 2020: The Lost Treasures! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Tuesday, June 9: What We've Covered Today (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Bank of America promises $1 billion for economic and racial equality (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, June 9: Confirmed Cases Top 28K; Hospital Numbers Remain High; Ducey Lifts Curfew; Two Fires in Tucson Area (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation