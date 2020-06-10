The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

The Loft Cinema Allowing Private Screen Rentals

Posted By on Wed, Jun 10, 2020 at 1:25 PM

click to enlarge loft.jpg

More than two months have passed since The Loft Cinema closed their theaters due to COVID-19. In that time, they're adapted to social distancing by allowing virtual film rentals from their website, and even hosted some free online screenings. Now they have a new offer for you: Rent the theater to watch the movie of your choice in a private screening!

While they're still not renting their space for public events, The Loft is allowing private rentals for parties of up to 10. Their screenings are $100 per hour, and masks must be worn in the lobby and bathrooms at all times.

Two of their screens are available for rent: Screen 1, which is their main theater with 370 seats, and Screen 3, which is the smaller building next door with 96 seats.

For more information and to rent a theater, visit loftcinema.org/about/rentals

Comments

