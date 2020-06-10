The Loft Cinema Allowing Private Screen Rentals

click to enlarge
More than two months have passed since The Loft Cinema closed their theaters due to COVID-19. In that time, they're adapted to social distancing by allowing virtual film rentals from their website, and even hosted some free online screenings. Now they have a new offer for you: Rent the theater to watch the movie of your choice in a private screening!
While they're still not renting their space for public events, The Loft is allowing private rentals for parties of up to 10. Their screenings are $100 per hour, and masks must be worn in the lobby and bathrooms at all times.
Two of their screens are available for rent: Screen 1, which is their main theater with 370 seats, and Screen 3, which is the smaller building next door with 96 seats.
For more information and to rent a theater, visit loftcinema.org/about/rentals