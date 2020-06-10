The Loft Cinema Allowing Private Screen Rentals

click to enlarge

While they're still not renting their space for public events, The Loft is allowing private rentals for parties of up to 10. Their screenings are $100 per hour, and masks must be worn in the lobby and bathrooms at all times.

Two of their screens are available for rent: Screen 1, which is their main theater with 370 seats, and Screen 3, which is the smaller building next door with 96 seats.