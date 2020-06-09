The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

COVID-19 / Good Deeds

Bank of America promises $1 billion for economic and racial equality

Posted By on Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 12:45 PM

click to enlarge Adriana Kong-Romero, Tucson market president, Bank of America - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Adriana Kong-Romero, Tucson market president, Bank of America
On June 2 Bank of America announced their commitment to spend $1 billion helping local communities address economic and racial inequality accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their four-year programs will focus on communities of color who have experienced a greater negative impact from the COVID-19 outbreak than others.

“Underlying economic and social disparities that exist have accelerated and intensified during the global pandemic,” said Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan in a press release. “The events of the past week have created a sense of true urgency that has arisen across our nation, particularly in view of the racial injustices we have seen in the communities where we work and live. We all need to do more.”

On May 25, a Black man named George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis over suspicion of a forged check. The graphic video of his murder in broad daylight was circulated on social media, sparking outrage and protests across the world.

Many activists have called on corporations and public institutions to better address racial and economic inequality in a way that goes beyond surface-level commitments to diversity and inclusion.

Bank of America’s $1 billion funding will go toward health services, job and skills training, small business support and housing. The programs will be administered through the bank’s 90 local US market presidents and non-US executives, who will put funds toward following actions:

● COVID-19 testing, telemedicine, flu vaccination clinics and other health services, with a special focus on communities of color
● Partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Hispanic-serving institutions in the United States for hiring, research programs, and other areas of mutual opportunity
● Support to small businesses owned by people of color, including clients and vendors
● Career skills training through partnerships with high schools and community colleges
● Investment in affordable housing/neighborhood revitalization

Adriana Kong-Romero, the Tucson market president with Bank of America, said this new commitment will build on their important work to assist communities of color throughout Southern Arizona, including career training, anti-poverty and homelessness service programs and hiring local bilingual bankers from economically disadvantaged neighborhoods.

“And while we recently directed $300,000 to local Coronavirus relief efforts, including to El Rio Health Foundation, more can be done,” Kong-Romero said. “We are committed to doing more to improve economic opportunity and racial equality, with the ultimate goal of creating lasting change.”

For more information on this new initiative, click here.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Petition To Defund Tucson Police Garners Thousands of Signatures (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Sunday, June 7: Confirmed Cases Jump By Nearly 1500 Again, Bringing State's Total to Nearly 27K; 1,044 Now Dead from COVID-19; Banner May Need to Move to Reserve ICU Beds (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Ben's Bells' Tips to Stand Up for Kindness (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, June 8: Confirmed Cases Top 27K; 1,047 Now Dead from Virus; AHDS Admits To Screwing Up Coronavirus Hospital Numbers (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Bighorn Fire at 2300 acres, Tortolita Fire at 3500 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation