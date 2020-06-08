The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, June 8, 2020

Bighorn Fire at 2300 acres, Tortolita Fire at 3500

Posted By on Mon, Jun 8, 2020

Fire crews are currently battling two thousand-plus-acre fires north of Tucson: the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains, and the Tortolita Fire in the Tortolita Mountains. Lightning storms caused both fires, which are being worsened by gusty weather and high temperatures.


The Bighorn Fire ignited on the evening of June 5, burning across the Pusch Ridge in clear view of Oro Valley. The fire grew from 200 acres on June 6 to more than 1,000 on June 7. The Arizona Emergency Information Network says the following trails may be impacted by the fire: Romero Canyon, Pusch Peak, Pima Canyon, Finger Rock and Ventana Canyon. Approximately 100 fire personnel and multiple helicopters are fighting the Bighorn Fire, which is currently 10 percent contained.


The Tortolita Fire also started on June 5, and quickly spread to an estimated 3,500 acres. 90 fire personnel and a dozen pieces of aircraft are fighting the Tortolita Fire. According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, parts of Cochise Spring Road have been closed. The Tortolita Fire is two miles from the Cochise Spring-area, west of Tortolita and Christopher Ranch, east of Marana.

There are no evacuations at this time.


Fire crews remind the public that drones are prohibited over the fire area, as firefighting aircraft are busy and must be grounded in drones' presence. On June 5 a drone incursion resulted in "an investigation with the drone operator being issued a Violation Notice."

