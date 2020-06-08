Ben's Bells' Tips to Stand Up for Kindness

Vote





Support Black-owned Businesses

This ongoing list , put together by Roux Events, compiles Black-owned businesses in a variety of sectors. Many other cities have their own version.





Listen

Seek out Black voices in all media formats and listen to the experiences of marginalized voices.





Read









Speak Up

Help move the message forward by sharing information on social media, email, and in conversations with people in your circle. The more we talk and share, the more momentum and impact this message will have. Demand action from your local representatives. Don’t be afraid to have difficult conversations.





Show Up

Kindness is not always easy. It is a skill we must work on every single day. Commit to the work of standing for racial justice by communicating with those around you, learning as much as you can, and elevating Black voices.