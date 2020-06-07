Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Sunday, June 7: Confirmed Cases Jump By Nearly 1500 Again, Bringing State's Total to Nearly 27K; 1,044 Now Dead from COVID-19; Banner May Need to Move to Reserve ICU Beds

click image AZ Dept of Health Services

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona closed in on 27,000 as of Sunday, June 7, with another 1,438 new cases reported this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.Pima County had 3,098 of the state's 26,889 confirmed cases.A total of 1,044 people have died after contracting the virus, including 205 in Pima County, according to the report.In Maricopa County, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 13,498.Because symptoms can take as long as two weeks to appear after exposure to the virus (while some people can remain entirely asymptomatic), health officials continue to urge the public to avoid unnecessary trips and gatherings of more than 10 people, especially if you have underlying health conditions, and have advised people to cover their faces with masks in public.Following the end of Gov. Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order on May 15, Arizona hospitals are seeing a rise in the number of people hospitalized with COVID symptoms, as well as more people visiting emergency rooms. Today's Arizona Department of Health Services report shows that as of yesterday, 1,252 Arizonans were hospitalized, a decline of 26 from yesterday. The state hit a new high of 392 COVID patients in ICU units. A new record of 837 people arrived at emergency rooms with COVID-like symptoms on June 6, according to the report.Banner Health's chief clinical officer Marjorie Bessel hosted a special briefing about the rapidly increasing trend of COVID hospitalizations in Arizona on Friday, June 5. Bessel warned that if current trends continue, Banner will soon need to exercise its surge plan to increase ICU capacity.Bessel also said that most concerning is the steep incline of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: On June 4, Banner’s Arizona hospitals had 116 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, up from roughly 15 a month prior.Banner officials urge everyone to exercise behaviors that are proven to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a mask when you’re in public near others, staying six feet away from others, and avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people.Data from the Centers For Disease Control indicate that the five days with the largest increases in new COVID cases in Arizona all came after Ducey's stay-at-home order expired on May 15.At a June 4 press conference, Ducey said he and Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ anticipated the current increase in positive COVID-19 cases because testing has “dramatically increased” within the state.Christ downplayed the alarm about the recent increase in cases, which some have attributed to the end of the stay-at-home order on May 15, saying “as people come back together, we know there will be transmissions of COVID-19.”While they admitted new cases are to be expected when people begin to interact again, Ducey and Christ said their main focus was to ensure that hospitals had capacity for an increase in cases. They reported that current use of hospital beds, ICU beds, and ventilators are all within capacity at this time.“The fact that we were going to focus on having more tests means we were going to have more cases,” Ducey said. “We anticipated that. What we wanted to do was to be prepared for this.”When he lifted the stay-at-home order, Ducey told Arizonans: "We are clearly on the other side of this pandemic."