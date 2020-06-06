Your Southern AZ COVID-19 Roundup for Saturday, June 6: Total Confirmed Cases Top 25K After Today's Jump of 1119; 1,042 Now Dead After Contracting Virus; Hospital Numbers Reaching New Highs; Banner Warns Bed Crisis on the Horizon

click to enlarge

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona surpassed 25,000 as of Saturday, June 6, with another 1,119 new cases reported this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.Pima County had 2,950 of the state's 25,451 confirmed cases.A total of 1,042 people have died after contracting the virus, including 205 in Pima County, according to the report.In Maricopa County, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 12,761.Because symptoms can take as long as two weeks to appear after exposure to the virus (while some people can remain entirely asymptomatic), health officials continue to urge the public to avoid unnecessary trips and gatherings of more than 10 people, especially if you have underlying health conditions, and have advised people to cover their faces with masks in public.Following the end of Gov. Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order on March 15, Arizona hospitals are seeing a rise in the number of people hospitalized with COVID symptoms, as well as more people visiting emergency rooms. Today's Arizona Department of Health Services report shows that as of yesterday, a record 1,278 Arizonans were hospitalized, a jump of 44 from the previous day. The state also hit a new high of 391 COVID patients in ICU units. A new record of 813 people arrived at emergency rooms with COVID-like symptoms on June 5, according to the report.Banner Health's chief clinical officer Marjorie Bessel yesterday hosted a special briefing about the rapidly increasing trend of COVID hospitalizations in Arizona. Bessel warned that if current trends continue, Banner will soon need to exercise its surge plan to increase ICU capacity.