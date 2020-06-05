The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Friday, June 5, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19 / News

Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Friday, June 5: What We've Covered Today

Posted By on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 5:30 PM

click to enlarge corona_page_button_pm_roundup.jpg
Here are the stories we covered for you today, and a few stories you may have missed from this past week.

  • The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona surpassed 24,000 as of Friday, June 5, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. That's a single-day jump of more than 1,500 cases.
  • While international conventions outlaw the US from using chemical agents in warfare, we still use them on our own citizens. In response to a wave of national riots and police tear-gassing, Banner Health’s Poison and Drug Information Center recently shared a list of safety tips if the public is exposed to these riot control agents.
  • A new Trump appointee to the United States’ foreign aid agency In her June 5 video address to the community, has a history of online posts denouncing liberal democracy and has said that the country is in the clutches of a “homo-empire” that pushes a “tyrannical LGBT agenda.”
  • In her June 5 video address to the community, Pima County Health Department Director Theresa Cullen had a simple message for anyone planning to attend this Saturday’s rally at the University of Arizona: Don’t forget about COVID-19.
And just in case you missed it this past week:
  • If you're looking for something to do tomorrow with the kids, Marana's Splash Pads will be opening at 10 a.m.
  • If there’s a hole in your heart yearning for live music, look no further than The Gaslight Music Hall’s upcoming drive-in concerts—tickets for which are still available now.
  • This week's Skinny delves into appointed U.S. Sen. Martha McSally's campaign tailspin, but if you need more evidence, here's a new Fox News poll that hit yesterday after our deadline.
  • A candlelight vigil was held in memory of George Floyd here in Tucson.
  • SAACA canceled its summer events and is cautiously moving forward with some of its fall and winter happenings.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Gov. Ducey Says He Anticipated Current Rise in Cases When He Lifted Stay-at-Home Order (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Tickets still available for Gaslight Music Hall drive-in concerts (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. District 4 Candidates for Board of Supervisors Talk about COVID-19, County Regulations (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Friday, June 5: Total Confirmed Cases Jump by 1500 To Top 24K; Deaths Top 1K; Hospitalizations Increase by 155 To Reach 1,234; Ducey Says He Anticipated Increase in Cases When He Lifted Stay-at-Home Order (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. GOP eyeing new convention sites, raising hopes of Arizona officials (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation