Pima County to Protesters: Remember, there’s still a pandemic

In her June 5 video address to the community, Pima County Health Department Director Theresa Cullen had a simple message for anyone planning to attend this Saturday’s rally at the University of Arizona: Don’t forget about COVID-19.“We want to remind you that there is a pandemic, and there are things you can do to keep safe,” Cullen said.In her address, Cullen provided several common-sense tips: Stay safe if you decide to participate by practicing social distancing, wear a mask, and use hand sanitizer. If you’re sick, don’t attend any demonstrations. If you’re nervous while at an event, hang out on the peripheries.None of the information Cullen shared was new, though she did also provide some clothing tips.“Because we live in Arizona and it will be warm this weekend, please consider wearing long clothes; long loose clothes,” she said. “This will protect you from the sun as well as any other elements that you may encounter.”