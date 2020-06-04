March For Justice Tucson June 3 Rally

More than 1,000 Tucsonans attended a rally held by March For Justice Tucson
, a group founded and run by young Black women, on the University of Arizona mall, in front of Old Main, on Wednesday, June 3.
The peaceful event was an opportunity for Black members of the community to share their personal experiences with racism and create a healing space for in the wake of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless other Black Americans.
The event was filled with stories of struggle and calls to action to confront racists coworkers, family members and friends, defund police departments, abolish prisons, and destroy and rebuild racist institutions.
click to enlarge
-
Logan Burtch-Buus
-
March For Justice Tucson organizers lead over 1,000 attendees of Wednesday’s demonstration in chants of “Say his name” and “George Floyd” before the June 3 demonstration on the University of Arizona Mall.
click to enlarge
-
Logan Burtch-Buus
-
Well over 1,000 Tucsonans attended the March For Justice Tucson rally on Wednesday, June 3.
click to enlarge
-
Logan Burtch-Buus
-
A sign holder at the June 3 demonstration planned by March For Justice Tucson.
click to enlarge
-
Logan Burtch-Buus
-
No more silence was a coming theme, both among speakers at Wednesday's demonstration, and on attendees’ signs.
click to enlarge
-
Logan Burtch-Buus
-
A common refrain found on signs at Wednesday’s demonstration.
click to enlarge
-
Logan Burtch-Buus
-
15-year-old Janele Drummer shares her personal experiences with racism while being comforted by her sister and supporters during Wednesday’s demonstration.