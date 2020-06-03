Senseless loss of life in the Black community

Join us on Saturday, June 27 from 1 to 3 pm, for a quarterly round-robin style book discussion on a theme in order to further the conversation on Black literature, history, and culture. Come with book titles in order to share your excitement with curious, like-minded readers, and leave with a list of more to try!
In June, celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month by reading the works of Black authors across the gender and sexuality spectrum. Read a classic by James Baldwin, or a searing work of memoir and poetry. Read YA or romance. The works of queer Black folks can make meaningful and purposeful impacts upon all readers. Would you like some reading suggestions? Check out this list!
Please note that this is a virtual event that will be held via Zoom. Please register in order to receive a link and password shortly before the meeting.