Archives

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Books

Senseless loss of life in the Black community

Posted By on Wed, Jun 3, 2020 at 5:00 PM

A message from Pima County Public Library's Kindred Team...

Our team, like so many of you, is sickened, saddened, heartbroken, and angry at the senseless loss of life in the Black community.

Our team's mission is a focused on. To reach, support, and celebrate the Black community. It is also our mission and calling to educate and share information with our community, Black or otherwise.
We invite you to take a look at these book lists, spread knowledge, hold each other accountable, and love one another. click to tweet
2020-06-03_1253.png
I Am Not Okay
#WeAreDoneDying
Celebrating Black Excellence
The History of the Black Community in Tucson
Read Black Love 2020
20+ Books of Lesser Known African-American Achievements
African-Americans Who Served and Defended Their County - The United States of America
Black History on Audio



Also, we invite you to Read Black!

Join us on Saturday, June 27 from 1 to 3 pm, for a quarterly round-robin style book discussion on a theme in order to further the conversation on Black literature, history, and culture. Come with book titles in order to share your excitement with curious, like-minded readers, and leave with a list of more to try!

In June, celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month by reading the works of Black authors across the gender and sexuality spectrum. Read a classic by James Baldwin, or a searing work of memoir and poetry. Read YA or romance. The works of queer Black folks can make meaningful and purposeful impacts upon all readers. Would you like some reading suggestions? Check out this list!

Please note that this is a virtual event that will be held via Zoom. Please register in order to receive a link and password shortly before the meeting.

Comments

