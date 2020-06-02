The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19 / News

Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Monday, June 1: What We've Covered Today

Posted By on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 5:29 PM

Here are the stories we covered today.

  • The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 21,250 as of Tuesday, June 2, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
  • Scientists from the University of Arizona-led OSIRIS-REx space mission have released new findings on the origins of small astronomical bodies based on observation of the asteroid Bennu.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have become the public faces of the $3 trillion federal coronavirus bailout. Behind the scenes, however, the Treasury’s responsibilities have fallen largely to the 42-year-old deputy secretary, Justin Muzinich.
  • We've checked in with more than 100 local restaurants to find out which are now open for dine-in service, which are still only offering take-out, and which are planning on opening in the near future.
  • After days of clashes between protesters and police, Arizona spent a relatively quiet night Sunday under a statewide dusk-to-dawn curfew that was ordered Sunday afternoon by Gov. Doug Ducey.
  • A cry of “I can’t breathe” in Minneapolis has reverberated thousands of miles away in Arizona, where protesters for several days have marched in sorrow and rage – peacefully for the most part, but sometimes clashing with police and looting and vandalizing several businesses in Phoenix and Scottsdale.
  • A candlelight vigil for George Floyd in pictures.
  • There are more than 26,000 people currently detained in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities across the United States. Only 2,300 people in that group have been tested for COVID-19, but 1,201 have tested positive.

