List: Tucson Restaurants Reopening For Dine-In Services



We've checked in with more than 100 local restaurants to find out which are now open for dine-in service, which are still only offering take-out, and which are planning on opening in the near future. As plans are rapidly updating, email jeff@tucsonlocalmedia.com or comment on this article if you'd like your restaurant added to the list or if you know of a change in information. Support local business!





FOURTH AVENUE/ UNIVERSITY



● 4th Avenue Deli — Take-out available, and delivery through Postmates and Uber Eats. Dine-in service not available yet.

Hours: Monday - Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m

Phone: (520) 624-3354.



● Boca Tacos y Tequila — No date for dine-in service to be reopened yet, however outside patio is available. Take out or curbside pick up; bocatacos.com; delivery is by ondaguey.com within five miles.

Hours: Daily 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Phone: (520) 777-8134.



● Brooklyn Pizza — Take-out and delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats, Postmates and brooklynpizzacompany.com. Tentatively planning to reopen dine-in service in June.

Hours: Daily 11 a.m. – 11 p.m

Phone: (520) 622-6868



● Caruso’s Italian Restaurant — Dine-in services are only provided through reservations and call-ahead only. Take-out available.

Hours: Tuesday - Thursday from 4 p.m to 8 p.m.,

Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m

Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: (520) 624-5765



● Cheba Hut — Curbside pick-up with chebahut.com and delivery through DoorDash. Dine-in service not available yet.

Hours: Daily 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Phone: (520) 495-4719



● Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. — Take-out and delivery only. No dine-in service available yet.

Hours: Monday - Friday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: (520) 444-5305



● The Dutch Eatery and Refuge — Dine-in services available with reservations recommended. Take-out and delivery through GrubHub, DoorDash, Uber Eats and thedutchtucson.com.

Hours: Daily 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Phone: (520) 792-6684



● The Drunken Chicken — Limited dine-in service with seating inside and outside. Take-out and online ordering via thedrunkenchickenaz.com. Delivery through GrubHub and Postmates.

Hours: Daily 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Phone: (520) 617-0000



● Exo Roast Coffee/El Crisol Bar — Exo Roast Coffee reopened on May 30. Take-out only, and shipping of coffee and products on www.exocoffee.com.

Hours: Daily 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Phone: (520) 777-4709



● Frog & Firkin — Dine-in services available, as well as take-out and free no-touch delivery daily from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hours: Daily: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Phone: (520) 623-7507



● Fuku Sushi — Take-out and delivery through GrubHub, Uber Eats, Postmates and Eat Street.

Tentative plans to reopen dine-in service in the first weeks of June.

Hours: Sunday - Thursday 11 a.m. to Midnight, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Phone: (520) 798-3858



● Gentle Ben’s — Dine-in service available. Take-out and delivery service through GrubHub, Uber Eats and www.gentlebens.com.

Hours: Monday - Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.,

Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Phone: (520) 624-4177



● Jimmy’s Pita and Poke Bowl — Dine-in service available for both UA and NW locations. Take-out and delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates and https://www.jimmys2go.com/.

Hours: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m (until 8 p.m. at NW location)

Phone: UA location (520) 882-7482; NW location (520) 912-4972





●

Kababeque Indian Grill — Dine-in service available. Take-out and delivery through Grubhub and kababeque.net.

Hours: Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and

Sunday 10:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.



Phone: (520) 388-4500

●

La Indita — Take-out and delivery through Postmates and GrubHub. Tentative plans to open the patio area in the first week of June and dine-in service inside in July. Keep updated by following on Facebook:

.

Hours:Daily 11:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.(Take-out 5 p.m. - 9 p.m)

Phone: (520) 792-0523

●

Lindy’s on 4th — Dine-in available with limited seating and service, reservations are recommended. Curbside pick-up and free delivery from ChowNow; lo4th.com.

Hours: Sunday -Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Phone: (520) 207-6970

●

Martin’s Comida Chingona — Take-out only.

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Phone: (520) 884-7909.

●

No Anchovies — Temporarily closed until further notice. Keep updated through social media - FB:

Phone: (520) 623-3333

●

Time Market — Temporarily closed until further notice. Sign up for newsletter on

to keep updated.

Phone: (520) 622-0761

●

Tumerico — Dine-in service available only at 6th Ave. location (reopened 5/26). The location on

4th Ave. is currently closed, pending to reopen on June 10. Take-out available and delivery through Postmates. La Chaiteria by Tumerico also provides dine-in service.

Hours: Tuesday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Phone: (520) 240-6947





DOWNTOWN



● 5 Points Market & Restaurant — Order online for pick-up or delivery via www.5pointstucson.com.

Hours: Daily 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Phone: (520) 623-3888



● Batch — Dine-in service available only from the patio area. Food take-out and pick-up of online whiskey bottle orders available through www.batchtucson.com.

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Phone: (520) 203-7370



● Beaut Burger — Take-out and delivery via www.beautburger.com. Tentative plans to reopen dine-in service in June.

Hours: Daily 11:30 a.m. -8:30 p.m.

Phone: (520) 344-5907



● Berry Greens Acai & Juice Bar — Take-out and online ordering via www.berrygreensacai.com.Delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmates. Tentative plans to reopen dine-in service in the first week of June.

Hours: Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Phone: (520) 367-5913



● Caffe Milano — Dine-in service will tentatively be available on June 1. Take-out and delivery through www.lafuficaffemilano.com.

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Phone: (520) 628-1601



● Ceres Pasta + Bread — Take-out only; cerestucson.com. Dine-in service not available yet.

Hours: Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Phone: (520) 365-3500



● Charro del Rey — Tentatively closed until further notice, see Charro Steak. For more information on future plans regarding COVID-19, visit www.sicharro.com/covid-19.

Phone: (520) 645-1922



● Charro Steak — Take-out and online ordering via www.charrosteak.com. For more information on future plans regarding COVID-19, visit www.sicharro.com/covid-19.

Hours: Monday - Saturday 11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Phone: (520) 485-1922



● The Coronet — Take-out and online ordering via www.coronettucson.com. No dine-in service available yet, tentative plans to reopen at the end of summer.

Hours: Wednesday – Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: (520) 222-9889.



● Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress — Dine-in service is available from the patio area by reservations only. Take-out available.

Hours: Thursday -Tuesday 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Phone: (520) 798-1618



● Diablo Burger — Take-out and delivery through www.diabloburger.com. Dine-in service is not available yet.

Hours: Sunday - Wednesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and

Thursday - Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Phone: (520) 882-2007



● Donut Bar Tucson — Dine-in service available with limited capacity. Take-out available and delivery through DoorDash.

Hours: Friday 7 a.m. till sell-out and later at 5 p.m., Saturday and Sundays starting at 8 a.m.

Phone: (520) 372-7120



● Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails — Temporarily closed until further notice.

Phone: (520) 623-7700



● Elliott’s On Congress— Dine-in service available with limited seating, reservations are recommended. Take-out available.

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 4 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Phone: (520) 622-5500



● Empire Pizza — Take-out and delivery via www.empire.pizza and Postmates. No dine-in service available yet.

Hours: Daily 10 a.m. - Midnight

Phone: Downtown (520) 882-7499; Airport (573) 8100



● Fired Pie — Dine-in service available. Take-out available and delivery through GrubHub, Postmates, Uber Eats and firedpie.com.

Hours: Monday - Friday 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Phone: (520) 398-7942



● Fonda La Hermanita — Take-out and delivery through GrubHub, Postmates and www.lahermanita.com. Same property as The Coronet.

Hours: Wednesday - Sunday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: (520) 222-9889



● HeeMee Coffee + Bakery — Tentatively closed until further notice. Keep updated by following their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/HeeMeeBakery.

Phone: (520) 207-1193



● Hotel Congress Market — Closed, see Maynards Market and The Cup.

Phone: (520) 622-8848



● Hotel McCoy — Drive-thru check-in and bar offering take-out.

Phone: (844) 782–9622



● Ikes Coffee and Tea —Dine-in service available with limited seating. Take-out and limited delivery downtown and University area through ikescoffee.com.

Hours: Monday - Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Phone: (520) 792-1800



● Iron John's Brewing Company (multiple locations) — Congress street location temporarily closed until further notice. However, the Broadway location, recently merged with the restaurant Monkey Burger, provides dine-in service. The 18th street location is take-out only.

Hours: Broadway location Monday-Thursday: 11am - 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

18th Street location Wednesday-Saturday 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Phone: (520) 232-2080



● Johnny Gibson's Downtown Market — Limited dine-in service available on 6/1 in the balcony area only. Take-out and delivery of deli and grocery store orders through

www.gibsonsmarket.com.

Hours: Monday - Sunday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Phone: (520) 393-8544



● Maynards Market and Kitchen — Limited dine-in services with outside seating. Take-out and delivery through GrubHub and Postmates.

Hours: Daily 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Phone: (520) 545-0577



● Raptor Canyon Cafe — Take-out only, but dine-in service will tentatively be available in the first week of June.

Hours: Monday - Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Phone: (520) 336-5698



● Pueblo Vida — Take-out only through pueblovidabrewing.square.site. Dine-in service not available yet.

Hours: Daily 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Phone: (520) 623-7168



● The Red Light Lounge at The Downtown Clifton Hotel — Dine-in by reservations only. Take-out and delivery via ondaguey.com; downtowntucsonhotel.com/redlightlounge.

Hours: Daily 12 p.m. -10 p.m.

Phone: (520) 623-3163



● Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink/Tough Luck Club— Temporarily closed until further notice.

Phone: (520) 882-5550



● The Royal Room — Take-out and delivery through www.theroyalroomtucson.com and Postmates. Tentative plans to reopen dine-in service in June.

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Phone: (520) 347-7023



● Sauce Pizza & Wine (multiple locations) — Dine-in service available at all locations. Take-out and delivery through www.saucepizzaandwine.com, DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Hours: Sunday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to10 p.m. Phone: Broadway (520) 514-1122; Campbell (520) 795-0344; Grant (520) 203-0681; and Casas Adobes (520) 297-8575



● Scented Leaf Tea House (multiple locations) — Take-out and delivery through Postmates. Shipping of loose leaf teas, cold brew packs and other products through thescentedleaf.com. Dine-in service not available yet.

Hours: Daily 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Phone: Downtown (520) 347-3204 ; Main Gate Square (520) 624-2930



● The Screamery (multiple locations) — Dine-in service available except at the Park Place Mall location. Take-out and delivery through DoorDash and Postmates.

Hours: Daily 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Phone: Downtown (520) 207-7486; Speedway Blvd. (520) 777-3080; Houghton rd. (520) 721-5299



● Senae Thai Bistro — Limited dine-in service available on a first come, first serve basis. Take-out and delivery through www.senaethai.com.

Hours: Monday - Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m, Saturday 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: (520) 373-5335



● Street Taco and Beer Co. (Multiple locations)— Congress street location provides dine-in service. Oro Valley location provides dine-in service from the outside patio area. Tucson Mall and Park Place Mall locations are closed until further notice.

Hours: Downtown Monday - Saturday 11 a.m.to 6 p.m.

Phone: (520) 269-6266



● Ten55 Brewing Company — Take-out only. Dine-in service not available yet.

Hours: Tuesday - Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12 p.m.-9 p.m.; Phone: (520) 777-7877



● Thunder Canyon Brewery & Shifty’s Pizza — Dine-in service will tentatively be available in the first week of June. Take-out available.

Hours: Tuesday - Sunday 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Phone: (520) 396-3480



● Urban Pita — Take-out and delivery via urbanpitaaz.com, GrubHub and Uber Eats.

Hours: Monday- Wedsday 11 a.m. -12 a.m., Thursday and Friday: 11 a.m. - 3 a.m.,

Saturday 12 p.m.- 3 a.m. and Sunday 4 p.m.-12 a.m.

Phone: (520) 332-2294





CAMPBELL AVE



● Bing’s Boba Tea — Take-out and delivery through GrubHub, Uber Eats, and Postmates.

Hours: Monday - Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: Campbell Ave. (520) 288-8302



● BrushFire BBQ Company (multiple locations)— Dine-in service available. Take-out and delivery through GrubHub and brushfirebbq.com. Restaurant deliveries after 4 p.m.

Hours: Daily 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Phone: Campbell Ave. (520) 624-3223



● Cartel Coffee Lab (multiple locations)— Take-out and delivery through DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and www.cartelcoffeelab.com. Downtown location remains temporarily closed until further notice. To keep updated, visit https://www.cartelcoffeelab.com/blogs/news/current-state-of-affairs for more.

Hours: Daily 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Phone: Campbell Ave. (480) 621-6381



● Frankie’s South Philly Cheesesteaks— Temporarily closed until store receives bread shipment around 5/28. Take-out and delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats.

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: (520) 795-2665



● Govinda’s — Dine-in service available. Take-out and delivery through DoorDash.

Hours: Wednesday - Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m and 5 p.m.–8 p.m.,

Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Tuesday 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Phone: (520) 792-0630



● India Oven— Take-out and delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmates. Dine-in service will tentatively be available in the first week of June.

Hours: Daily 11 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

Phone: (520) 326-8635

● K Sushi-Bar Japanese Restaurant: take-out

(520-305-4117)

● Lovin’ Spoonfuls Vegan Restaurant: take-out

(520-325-7766): 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily except Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

● Raging Sage: only patio is open; take-out

(520-320-5203)

● Reforma Modern Mexican, Mezcal + Tequila: open for dine-in

(520-867-4134)

● Tavolino Ristorante Italiano: open for dine-in

(520-531-1913)

● Taqueria El Pueblito: take-out

(520-339-9336)

● Yoshimatsu: take-out

(520-320-1574)

FOOTHILLS

● Blanco Tacos + Tequila: open for dine-in

(520-232-1007)

● El Corral: take-out

(520-299-6092): 5 – 10 p.m.

● Fiamme Pizza: open for dine-in

(520-529-5777) fiammepizzatucson.com

● Fini’s Landing: open for dine-in

(520-299-1010) finislanding.com

● Fat Noodle: take-out

(520-269-7603) fnramen.com

● Gallery of Food & Café Botanica: no dine-in or take-out, just shopping available at online store

(520-884-5033) galleryoffood.com

● Hacienda Del Sol: curbside pickup; open-air Terraza Garden Patio & Lounge is open with capacity reduced by 30% (520-529-3500) haciendadelsol.com

● The Hidden Grill: take-out

(520-308-4172) thehiddengrill2go.com

● Humble Pie: take-out

(520-395-1280) humblepieusa.com

● Inca’s Peruvian Cuisine: only patio is open; take-out

(520-299-1405) incasperuviancuisine.com

● Jimmy’s New York Pizza: take-out

(520-615-2262) jimmyspizzaaz.com

● Le Buzz: take-out

(520-749-3903) lebuzzcaffe.com

● Mian Sichuan: open for dine-in

(520-276-8886) miansichuan.com

● Risky Business: open for dine-in

(Tanque Verde 520-749-8555, Sunrise 520-577-0221) riskybusinesstucson.com

● Sushi Zona: open for dine-in

(520-232-1393) sushizona.com

● Union Public House: open for dine-in

(520-329-8575) uniontucson.com

● Vivace: open for dine-in

(520-795-7221) vivacetucson.com

CENTRAL

● Amy’s Donuts: take-out

(520-647-2481) amysdonuts.com

● Barrio Bread: curbside only

(520-327-1292) barriobread.com

● Barrio Brewing: open for dine-in

(520-791-2739)

● Calle Tepa Mexican Street Grill & Bar: open for dine-in

(520-777-5962) calletepa.com

● Carlotta's Kitchen: take-out

(520-903-1922) carlottaskitchen.com

● Carnitas Los Gordos: open for dine-in

(520-302-1865)

● Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen: open for dine-in

(520-327-0187) cheddars.com

● Dante's Fire: open for dine-in

(520-382-9255) dantesfireaz.com

● Dedicated Bakery: take-out

(520-209-2872) dedicatedgf.com

● El Chilito Fish-N-Chips: open for dine-in

(520-561-6288) elchilitotucson.com

● Choice Greens: open for dine-in

(520-319-2467) choicegreens.com

● Crispy’s Fish-N-Chips: open for dine-in

(520-622-5111)

● Falora: Take-out; On June 4, will start Thurs.-Sun. open for dine-in, Mon.-Wed. take-out only

(520-325-9988) falora.com

● Feast: take-out

(520-326-9363) eatatfeast.com

● Fish Wok: take-out

(520-303-6120) fishwoktucson.com

● Fresco Pizzeria and Pastaria: take-out; likely open mid-June for dine-in

(520-881-5555) frescopizzeria.com

● Guilin: open for dine-in

(520-320-7768) guilintucson.com

● Ghini's French Caffe: open for dine-in

(520-326-9095) ghiniscafe.com

● Guadalajara Mexican Grill: open for dine-in

(520-296-1199) ggrill.com



● The Hungry Fox: open for dine-in

(520-326-2835) thehungryfoxrestaurant.com

● Jun Dynasty Chinese Restaurant: take-out

(520-881-0778) jundynasty.com

● Kingfisher Bar & Grill: take-out; projected opening one June 30

(520-323-7739)

● Kiss of Smoke: take-out

(520-270-7917) kissofsmokebbq.com

● Kogi Korean BBQ: take-out; planning to open June 8

(520-838-0312)

● Monkey Burger: open for dine-in

(520-514-9797) monkeyburgerrestaurant.com

● Monsoon Chocolate: scheduled pickup

(520-396-3189) monsoonchocolate.com

● Nadine’s Bakery: take-out

(520-326-0735) nadinesweddingcakes.blogspot.com

● Postino Wine Café: open for dine-in

(520-342-0098) postinowinecafe.com

● The Quesadillas: open for dine-in

(520-296-1345) queso520.com

● Sausage Deli: open for dine-in

(520-623-8182) sausagedeli.com

● Sher e Punjab: take-out

(520-624-9393) sher-e-punjabtucson.us

● Shish Kebab House: open for dine-in

(520-745-5308) shishkebabhousetogo.com

● Sushi Cho: open for dine-in

(520-628-8800)

● Thai China Bistro Restaurant: take-out

(520-325-5185) thaichinabistro.com

● Yard House: open for dine-in

(520-917-9753) yardhouse.com

● Zayna: take-out

(520-881-4348) zaynamediterranean.com

CASAS ADOBES/ORO VALLEY/MARANA/CATALINA

● Angelo's Pizza & Gyros: open for dine-in

(520-292-9868) angelospizzatucson.com



● Barro's Pizza: open for dine-in

(520-682-3969)

● Bing’s Boba Tea: take-out

(520-288-8302) bingsbobatea.com

● Bottega Michelangelo: open for dine-in

(520-297-5775) bottegamichelangelo.com

● Bubb's Grub: open for dine-in

(520-825-6510) bubbsgrub.com

● Casa Marana Craft Beer, Wine & Spirits: open for dine-in

(520) 505-4870 casamarana.com

● Charred Pie Wood Fired Pizza: open for dine-in

(520-395-2232) charredpie.com

● Daisy Mae’s Steakhouse: open for dine-in

(520-792-8888) daisymaessteakhouse.com

● Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: open for dine-in

(520-638-8030) dickeys.com



